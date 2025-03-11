ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Unveils Proposed EV Policy 2.0, Targets 95 Pc Electric Vehicle Adoption By 2027

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced key highlights of the proposed Delhi EV Policy 2.0, aiming to make 95 per cent of new vehicle registrations electric by 2027.

The policy, reviewed by Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, outlines a roadmap to accelerate the city's transition to electric mobility while strengthening its position as India's leader in EV adoption, an official statement of the Delhi Transport Ministry said on Monday.

Under the new policy, all CNG auto-rickshaws, taxis and light commercial vehicles will be replaced by electric vehicles (EVs) in a phased manner. The government has also committed to a full transition to electric buses to ensure a sustainable public transport system.

The policy proposes purchase incentives for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, e-light commercial vehicles (e-LCVs) and e-trucks. Additionally, it includes scrapping and retrofitting incentives to encourage a shift from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs.

To bolster infrastructure, the government plans to install more public charging points and mandate charging stations in new buildings and public spaces.