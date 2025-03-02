Delhi Govt To Start Cruise Service On Yamuna River

New Delhi: In a move to promote tourism and water transport, the Delhi government has decided to introduce boating facility and cruise service on Yamuna river.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has announced that the initiative will not only rejuvenate the river but also offer tourists a great experience. A modern riverfront will be created by developing the banks of the river, equipping it with world-class facilities and panoramic views.

Under this project, a seven to eight-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna river will be developed for cruise operation with the help of a private agency. Modern, electric and air-conditioned boats will be run on this route. This service will be available for 270 days a year and will be temporarily closed during the monsoons. DTTDC has started the process of appointing a private agency to operate this service.

Yamuna river in Delhi is considered to be one of the most polluted rivers in the country. Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other organisations are working together to improve it.

The irrigation and flood control department of Delhi signed a memorandum of understanding with IWAI in September 2024 to start boat taxi service from Sonia Vihar to Hanuman Temple (Wazirabad Barrage). Now this project has been handed over to DTTDC. Other agencies will cooperate in implementing the project.

State-of-the-art facilities at picturesque riverfront:

There will be gardens and landscaping with lots of greenery to maintain natural beauty and environmental balance.

Pedestrian path and cycle track along the river bank.

Food court and cafe, where one can enjoy local and international cuisine while strolling on the Yamuna riverfront.

Cultural entertainment centre, an open-air theatre, for holding live music concerns and performances.

Water and adventure sports facilities including kayaking, rowing and other activities will be available for tourists.

Yamuna aarti and spiritual events will be organised at Vasudev Ghat, which will also promote religious tourism.

DTTDC has announced that a private agency will be given the contract to operate this project for five years. Ticket rates will be determined by DTTDC. The private agency will have to share a certain part of its profits with the tourism department twice a year.

Officials believe this project will boost river-cruise tourism and offer eco-friendly and sustainable water transport service along with significantly contributing to the rejuvenation of Yamuna river. This project has been planned to be completed in a phased manner and turn this area into a major tourist spot of Delhi.