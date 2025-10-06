ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt To Seek Supreme Court's Permission To Use Green Firecrackers On Diwali

New Delhi: The Delhi government will request the Supreme Court to grant permission to use green firecrackers this Diwali, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday. According to information received from the Chief Minister's Office, the government will submit its written request to the apex court, stating that use of certified green firecrackers should be permitted, subject to public participation and compliance with government regulations. "Diwali is the biggest religious festival of Indian culture. Keeping in mind the sentiments of the residents of Delhi, the government has requested the Supreme Court to allow the use of green firecrackers in Delhi during the festival. The Delhi government reiterates its commitment to effectively curb pollution and protect the environment. Also, it assures the Supreme Court of its full cooperation in implementing any directives issued in this regard," Gupta said.