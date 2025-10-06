Delhi Govt To Seek Supreme Court's Permission To Use Green Firecrackers On Diwali
Rekha Gupta said the initiative aims to strengthen commitment to pollution control while honouring traditions.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government will request the Supreme Court to grant permission to use green firecrackers this Diwali, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.
According to information received from the Chief Minister's Office, the government will submit its written request to the apex court, stating that use of certified green firecrackers should be permitted, subject to public participation and compliance with government regulations.
"Diwali is the biggest religious festival of Indian culture. Keeping in mind the sentiments of the residents of Delhi, the government has requested the Supreme Court to allow the use of green firecrackers in Delhi during the festival. The Delhi government reiterates its commitment to effectively curb pollution and protect the environment. Also, it assures the Supreme Court of its full cooperation in implementing any directives issued in this regard," Gupta said.
दिल्लीवासियों की भावनाओं का सम्मान करते हुए, दिल्ली सरकार माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय से यह निवेदन करेगी कि इस दीपावली पर प्रमाणित ग्रीन पटाखों (Green Firecrackers) के उपयोग की अनुमति प्रदान की जाए।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 6, 2025
सरकार का मानना है कि जनभावनाओं और पर्यावरण संरक्षण, दोनों के बीच संतुलन आवश्यक है।… pic.twitter.com/JsATbSb1ey
All green firecrackers must be manufactured by authorised organisations certified by competent and relevant departments, she added.
"The government believes that a balance between public sentiments and environmental protection is essential. The objective of this initiative is to further strengthen our commitment to pollution control while honoring traditions. Our objective is a Diwali sparkling with joy, along with a clean and safe environment," the CM said.
In 2018, the Supreme Court banned all conventional firecrackers in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution but permitted only the use of green firecrackers. In 2020, the Delhi government imposed a complete ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all firecrackers, including green firecrackers, due to severe pollution. This ban is typically announced in September or October and remains in force till January 1. The blanket ban was imposed because it was difficult to distinguish between green firecrackers and conventional firecrackers.
With firecracker manufacturers challenging the ban, several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court. The court stated that pollution is not limited to Delhi and that if a ban is to be imposed, it should be implemented across the country, not just in Delhi-NCR. The court also considered the feasibility of allowing green crackers, but considering the pollution levels, the ban continued in Delhi-NCR.
