Delhi Government To Form Trader Welfare Board and Host Global Investor Summit

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a high-level meeting with the Industries Department, outlining significant initiatives to bolster trade and investment in the national capital. Key among the decisions was the immediate formation of a "Trader Welfare Board" aimed at safeguarding the interests of Delhi's traders. Additionally, plans are underway to host a Global Investor Summit in January-February 2026, positioning Delhi as a prime destination for global investment and cutting-edge technologies.

The newly mandated Trader Welfare Board will serve as a support system for businesses of all sizes, addressing their concerns, implementing welfare schemes, and advocating for policy reforms to streamline trade. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to creating a business-friendly environment.

Furthering its vision for economic growth, Delhi is set to host a Global Investor Summit in early 2026. This event aims to attract both domestic and international investors, industrialists, and policymakers, highlighting the vast investment opportunities within Delhi's burgeoning sectors, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Information Technology (IT), IT-enabled Services (ITES), and financial services.

The meeting also addressed the development of the Rani Khera industrial area into a hi-tech hub, complete with modern infrastructure. In a move towards sustainability, the government will establish a 21-acre e-waste eco-park in Holambi Kalan for the safe disposal and recycling of electronic waste, featuring testing, management, and training facilities.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasised the imminent release of a new industrial policy and a New Warehouse Policy designed to stimulate industrial activities, enhance logistics, and foster an attractive investment climate, particularly for small and medium enterprises. She said, "The government's goal is to make Delhi not only a leading industrial and commercial centre of India but also of the world. We will make every possible effort for this.”