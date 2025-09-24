ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt To Set Up 53 Fast Track Special Courts For Cases Related To Women And Children

New Delhi: To ensure the swift disposal of cases relating to crimes against women and children, including over 17,000 pending in several courts, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the government will establish 53 new Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) across New Delhi.

Orders have already been issued in this regard with immediate effect, said an official statement. At present, 16 such courts are functioning on a temporary/ad-hoc basis in Delhi, and these will also be converted into permanent ones, it said. Gupta said the Delhi government has placed women's and children's safety as its highest priority.

"We want to ensure that victims are not forced to wait for years to receive justice. This move will not only guarantee timely justice but will also strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women's empowerment and a safe India," she said.

This is not just about increasing the number of courts, but a long-term initiative to strengthen and enhance the effectiveness of the justice delivery system, she added.

The chief minister shared that more than 17,000 cases related to crimes against women and children are currently pending before the courts. The slow pace of hearings has been delaying justice for victims and their families, she said.