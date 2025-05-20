ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Slashes Local Area Fund For MLAs From Rs 15 Cr To Rs 5 Cr

New Delhi: The BJP-led Delhi government has slashed the annual MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund from Rs 15 to Rs 5 crore per constituency, officials said on Monday.

In October 2024, the MLALAD fund was hiked from Rs 10 to 15 crore by the previous AAP government. Prior to which, the MLALAD fund was increased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 10 crore in 2018.

According to a recent order issued by the urban development department, the MLALAD fund allocation has been fixed at Rs 5 crore per Assembly constituency per year. This was as per the Cabinet decision on May 2. The order stated, "In pursuance of Cabinet decision No. 3187 dated 2.5.2025, the allocation of funds under the MLALAD scheme has been fixed at Rs 5 crore per Assembly constituency per year from financial year 2025-26".

The Council of Ministers has directed that the MLALAD allocation will be an untied fund that can be spent for approved works of capital nature as well as repair and maintenance of assets without any limit.

It has been learnt that the government has set aside a total of Rs 350 crore under the MLALAD fund that will be distributed among the 70 MLAs of Delhi, allocating Rs 5 crore to each MLA.