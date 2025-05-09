Delhi Govt Schools To Conduct Remedial Classes During Summer Break: DoE

New Delhi: In a move aimed at improving learning concepts, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced that remedial classes will be held for students of classes 9, 10 and 12 in all government schools in Delhi during the summer vacation.
According to a circular, summer vacation in schools will be from May 11 to June 30. However, remedial classes will run from May 13 to May 31. These classes aim to strengthen the basic concepts of the students and increase their learning ability, it read.
The classes will be conducted in the morning, sessions will be held from 7.30 am to 10.30 am, divided into three one-hour periods. For schools running in double shifts, remedial classes will be run in different wings to accommodate all the students.
Science and Mathematics will be taught daily in classes 9 and 10. A third subject may be included depending on the academic needs of students, as assessed by the school principal.
Students must wear school uniforms during these sessions and attendance will be recorded digitally. Also, parental consent is mandatory for participation in these classes. The DoE has asked teachers to pay individual attention to students during the classes.
The library facilities will be available for students during this period for self-study and book borrowing. In case of shortage of teachers, guest or contractual teachers can be engaged for remedial classes. However, staff are not allowed to take leaves during this period except prior approval.
Also, the DoE has directed the district and regional education officers to visit at least two schools daily to monitor the implementation of the remedial programme.