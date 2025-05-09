ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Schools To Conduct Remedial Classes During Summer Break: DoE

New Delhi: In a move aimed at improving learning concepts, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced that remedial classes will be held for students of classes 9, 10 and 12 in all government schools in Delhi during the summer vacation.

According to a circular, summer vacation in schools will be from May 11 to June 30. However, remedial classes will run from May 13 to May 31. These classes aim to strengthen the basic concepts of the students and increase their learning ability, it read.

The classes will be conducted in the morning, sessions will be held from 7.30 am to 10.30 am, divided into three one-hour periods. For schools running in double shifts, remedial classes will be run in different wings to accommodate all the students.

Science and Mathematics will be taught daily in classes 9 and 10. A third subject may be included depending on the academic needs of students, as assessed by the school principal.