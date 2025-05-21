Delhi Govt Revokes Order Cancelling Leaves Of Officials In Wake Of India-Pakistan Tensions

New Delhi: The Rekha Gupta led Delhi government on Wednesday revoked its order cancelling leaves of its officials during the recent armed conflict between India and Pakistan.

In an order issued by Dr. Ajay Kumar Bisht, Special Secretary, Services Department of Delhi Government, said that the department's previous order issued on May 8 cancelling all leaves of officers/officials stands withdrawn with immediate effect.

An order issued by Special Secretary, Services Department, said that the May 8 order cancelling leaves has been immediately withdrawn. (Delhi Excise Department)

In the order on May 8, when the India-Pakistan tensions were at peak, the government had cancelled leaves of all Delhi government employees until further orders to prepare for any emergency situation in view of the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.The revocation of the order has brought immediate relief to more than 1.5 lakh officers and employees working in the Delhi Government and MCD especially in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions in the national capital.

Under Operation Sindoor on May 7, the Indian armed forces struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was launched to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 tourists and a local pony rider.

Following an improvement in the situation, India and Pakistan on Monday resumed the iconic beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab.