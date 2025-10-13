ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Plans To Double Two-Wheeler EV Subsidy In New Policy

New Delhi: To boost sales of electric two-wheelers and expedite its adoption, the Delhi government is planning to double incentives in its second electric vehicle (EV) policy. Due early next year, the policy is expected to offer further subsidies, tax concessions and better charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers, which are widely used by gig workers.

The present EV policy offers a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per kilowatt hour of battery capacity, which can go up to Rs 30,000. A senior official of the transport department said the government is planning to double the limit. Similarly, three-wheeler EVs currently get a subsidy of Rs 30,000 per vehicle, regardless of total cost and battery capacity. However, the subsidy is no longer applicable for four-wheelers as it was available only for the first 1,000 EVs that were registered under the scheme.

EVs are costlier than hydrocarbon vehicles, but are cheaper in the long run due to their lower maintenance costs. The official said the aim is to reduce the price gap between petrol vehicles and EVs. "The subsidy is likely to double to Rs 10,000 per kilowatt hour of battery capacity for electric two-wheelers," he added.

As the government has extended the EV policy till March next year, the new policy will bring even more tax concessions to those who scrap their old internal combustion engine vehicles and adopt EVs. "This is being seen as a double benefit. It can reduce the number of old polluting vehicles and increase the use of EVs," the official said.