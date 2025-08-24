Now, Summons And Warrants To Be Sent Digitally In Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has initiated a significant step for making the justice system more transparent and modern.

Now, summons and warrants can be sent to respondents digitally. The government has notified Delhi BNSS (Service of Summons and Warrant) Rules 2025 under which notices will be sent through WhatsApp and e-mails. It will save both time and cost.

Previously, summons or warrants were delivered by post or by police personnel. The procedure often resulted in delay in delivery of the summons or warrants. The e-summons and e-warrants will not only lead to timely delivery of notices but also better utilization of government resources.

The notification issued by the Home Department was earlier approved by Lt Governor Vinay Saxena. The new system will have a direct impact on the functioning of the courts. It will ensure timely delivery of summons and warrants and the issue of reaching out to the wrong respondent will be eliminated, said an official.

The new system will strengthen others like e-filing and video conferencing in courts. Along with this, a secure technical framework is being prepared, so that complete record of delivery of notices can be kept safely. The step of the government will reduce the burden of the courts.

