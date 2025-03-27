ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Extends Excise Policy Up To June

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday extended the existing excise policy for three months, amid no decision on a new version. The competent authority has approved the extension of validity of existing L-1/L-1F/L-2 licensees for the sale of liquor brands registered as per approved terms and conditions for 2024-25 at their existing price up to June 30, 2025, said a circular issued by the excise department.

L-1, L-1F and L-2 are wholesale licenses for the sale of Indian liquor, foreign liquor and beer, respectively.

The licensees willing to avail this extension period of three months from April 1 to June 30 are required to deposit three months' fees on a pro-rata basis for that period, said the document. The extended policy, also known as the old excise policy, came into operation in September 2022 after the then AAP government scrapped its reformative policy (2021-22) that ran into rough weather amid allegations of alleged irregularities in its formulation and implementation.

The old policy has since been extended for varying periods as the Delhi government is yet to come up with a new policy. It was extended the last time in September 2024 for a six-month period up to March 31, 2025. A draft of a new policy for 2023-24 prepared by the excise department is lying with the government, officers said.