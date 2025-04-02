ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Extends Contractual Engagement Of Teachers Under Samagra Shiksha By One Year

The Directorate of Education extended the contract period for teachers under Samagra Shiksha Delhi until March 31 next year.

By PTI

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 10:43 AM IST

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has extended by one year till March 2026 the contractual engagement of upper primary and elementary teachers working under Samagra Shiksha-Delhi. In an order issued on Monday, the DoE said that the extension aims to address the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) in government schools.

The contract period for these teachers, which expired on March 31, has now been extended until the same date next year, it said. The extension applies to teachers working in the Department of Education, Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSE), and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools, it added.

According to the order, a total of 248 upper primary teachers, 151 primary teachers in MCD schools under diverted capacity, and 2,099 primary teachers in MCD schools will be re-engaged on a contractual basis.

The deployment of these teachers will be prioritised within the same schools, given there is a requirement based on student enrollment. If no requirement exists in the same school, they will be posted in other schools within the same district.

Teachers with a record of dereliction of duty will not be considered for re-engagement unless approved by the concerned District Project Officer (DPO), the order stated. Additionally, teachers who have been absent without authorised leave or have adverse reports against them will not be eligible for re-engagement in the 2025-26 session, it said.

The DoE further directed all District Project Officers (DPOs) and Deputy Directors of Education (DDEs) to issue fresh agreements and offer letters to the contractual teachers whose contracts expired on March 31.

