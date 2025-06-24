Delhi Govt Ends Tender System For Sawan Camps, To Now Provide Funds Directly To Kanwar Committees

New Delhi: With the holy month of Sawan beginning on July 11, the Delhi government has announced that it will no longer provide tents and other Kanwar camp facilities through tenders; rather, registered Kanwar Seva Samitis will now receive direct financial support through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Announcing this at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said previous governments misused the tender-based system, giving contracts to the same 2-3 people while actual services often didn't reach the ground.

"Earlier, Kanwar services provided through tenders were full of corruption. Kanwar committees told us that tents were not put up until the last day. Now, all funds will be directly given to the committees without any tenders, and without the need of middlemen," she said, terming this move historic and much-needed.

As per the decision of the government, registered committees can apply for assistance until July 30. The funds will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. This year, the government has decided to give a minimum of Rs 50,000 and a maximum of Rs 10 lakh to each registered committee, depending on the criteria and category, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government would not release the required funds in one go. The Seva Samitis will receive 50 percent of the approved amount in advance, while the remaining amount will be released after the end of the Kanwar Yatra, once the committees submit details of the expense. All accounts would be settled within three months, the government has said.

To ease the process, a single-window system will operate from all 11 district magistrate offices, where permissions will be granted within 72 hours. One committee will not be allowed to set up more than one camp. Free electricity up to 1200 units will also be given to each committee. Local SDMs and tehsildars will oversee the arrangements and monitor camps through geo-tagging, and send reports to the district magistrate regularly.

"This new arrangement will give power back to the real people who serve Kanwariyas on the ground, without any delay or scope for corruption," said CM Gupta.

Also Read

Delhi Airport Sees 48 Flight Cancellations Amidst Iran-Israel Conflict, Other Airports Also See Cancellations