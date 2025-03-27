ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Directs Private Schools To Provide Free Uniforms, Books To EWS, DG, CWSN Students

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education has directed private schools in Delhi to provide free uniforms, books and writing materials to students from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups, and those with special needs.

The directive came in response to complaints from parents and stakeholders who claimed that many private unaided schools failed to provide these essentials and instead demanded money, violating rules.

According to Rule 8 of the Delhi Right to Education Rules, 2011, and a Directorate of Education (DoE) notification dated December 30, 2013, all private unaided recognised schools are required to supply free books, uniforms and writing materials to students admitted from economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DGs), and children with special needs (CWSN) categories, in accordance with the Right to Education Act, 2009.