Delhi Govt Destroying Drain Desiltation Documents To Hide Corruption: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: Amid concerns over the effectiveness of drain desiltation efforts following massive waterlogging in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused government of destroying information and documents related to desilting of drains.

His allegations are based on a Right to Information response in which the chief secretary's office has said that they did not receive any complaint related to desilting and third party audit sent by him. Bhardwaj said the copies of the letter are with the media and social media and it is a "straight up legal crime".

On Saturday, heavy rainfall lashed Delhi leading to massive waterlogging as commuters were stranded on the roads for several hours. A wall collapsed and seven people, including two children and women, lost their lives.

In another incident, a two-and-a-half-year old child fell into an open sewer while coming out of his house and was drowned. Later with the help of CCTV footage, the family came to know that the toddler, who went missing while waiting for his sisters to tie rakhi, had fallen into the sewer. The incident raised serious questions on the desilting drive.

"It seems that now the Delhi government is destroying the information and documents related to desilting of drains. In response to the RTI, the CS office has said that they did not receive the complaint regarding desilting and third party audit sent by me. The letter, a copy of which is with the media and social media, was not received by the Chief Secretary? This is a straight up legal crime," he posted on his X handle.

In a press conference Bhardwaj alleged that corruption worth crores of rupees occurred in the desilting work, which was being publicised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the last four months. "Letters were written to Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar and Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena for not conducting a third-party audit of the desiltation drive despite the High Court's order, but no action was taken.''

The AAP leader said, in a letter written to the chief secretary on June 13, 2024, it was clearly instructed to conduct a third-party audit. A complaint was also sent to the Home Ministry on June 14. Despite this, neither the audit was done nor the report was submitted. Bhardwaj said in response to an RTI filed on July 29, the chief secretary's office said that they did not receive the relevant letter, while these letters had already been shared in the media and on social media.

Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that government documents are being made to disappear or destroyed to hide corruption. He said that this is not just negligence, but an attempt to erase evidence to save the government.