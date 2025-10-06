ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Government Declares Public Holiday On October 7 For Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

All Delhi government offices and schools will remain closed on October 7 as the Chief Minister and ministers lead programmes celebrating Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

File Photo: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced a public holiday on October 7 to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the Ramayana. An official statement issued on Sunday confirmed that all Delhi government offices, schools, and educational institutions will remain closed on the occasion.

To commemorate the day, several programmes, processions, and tribute meetings will be organised across the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh will participate in the main event at the Delhi Secretariat. The event, organised by the Department of Social Welfare, will include discussions on the life, personality, and teachings of Maharishi Valmiki.

CM Rekha Gupta, in her message, described Maharishi Valmiki as not only the 'Adi Kavi' of Indian literature and the creator of the Ramayana, but also as a symbol of equality, justice, and humanity. "His ideals continue to guide our society on the path of dignity, respect, and social harmony," the CM said.

She also said that celebrating his birth anniversary is an opportunity to recall Valmiki's invaluable contributions to literature, philosophy, and social reform. The Delhi government, she said, remains committed to promoting education, social justice, and equal opportunities for the Dalit community, values deeply rooted in Valmiki's teachings.

Officials said that the holiday will allow government employees and students to actively participate in the cultural and spiritual programmes being held throughout the city. They said that the security arrangements and traffic advisories will be in place near major event venues to ensure the smooth conduct of celebrations.

