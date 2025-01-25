Delhi Govt Committed To Fulfilling Freedom Fighters' Dreams: CM Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi extended her heartfelt greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, reminding them of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and her government's dedication to realising their vision for the country.

Speaking at a Republic Day event at the Chhatrasal Stadium here, Atishi urged people to remember the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

"Freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Lala Lajpat Rai and Chandrashekhar Azad thought not of themselves but of the country. Their sacrifices give me goosebumps," she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader highlighted India's transformative journey and the role of the Constitution, drafted under the leadership of B R Ambedkar, in ensuring equal rights for all citizens.

"It is our responsibility to fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters and Baba Saheb. Our Constitution envisions equal opportunities and the Delhi government is working tirelessly to make this a reality," she said. Atishi noted the strides made by the Delhi government in key areas, particularly education and healthcare.

"There was a time when government schools in Delhi were in poor condition. Children from underprivileged families lacked access to quality education, which perpetuated poverty. Today, I am proud to say that the Delhi government schools have transformed the lives of these families by providing quality education," she said.

The chief minister also praised the city's free healthcare initiatives, including mohalla clinics, and highlighted achievements such as round-the-clock electricity for residents. "Delhi is the only state providing free healthcare and 24x7 electricity. These are steps towards fulfilling the dreams of those who fought for our freedom," she said.

Ending on a note of pride, Atishi reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to building a society as envisioned by the freedom fighters -- one where every citizen is empowered and has access to equal opportunities.