Delhi Govt Announces Plan To Shift Tihar Jail, Boost Court Infrastructure

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced plans to shift Tihar Jail to the city's outskirts while setting aside Rs 10 crore in the 2025-26 budget for survey and consultancy services related to the shifting of the jail.
Established in 1958, Tihar Jail is one of India’s largest prison complexes, comprising nine prisons spread over more than 400 acres – one prison in Rohini and six prisons in Mandoli.
"In order to decongest the existing Tihar Jail Complex for the welfare of prisoners, a new scheme for development of a new Jail Complex by shifting the existing Tihar Jail Complex to some other location has been formulated," the Delhi chief minister said while presenting the budget in the assembly.
Located in West Delhi, Tihar is close to the Tilak Nagar and Hari Nagar areas of the city. Originally designed to house approximately 10,025 inmates, it currently accommodates over 19,000, leading to overcrowding and security challenges. The Delhi government has initiated the development of new prison complexes in Narela to alleviate congestion.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her maiden budget, also announced the formation of a society under the aegis of the Delhi Jail. The society will focus on the reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners. It will achieve this by developing their overall skills through various skill-imparting programs. Additionally, society will professionalise the functioning of different factories and manufacturing units within the jails.
However, CM Rekha Gupta did not reveal any date for the shifting plans.
Delhi government offices, ministries and departments will also give preference in procurement to products manufactured in the jail complexes of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli. The CM has also announced that there is a proposal for renovation and alteration of the Lampur Restriction and Detention Center from April 1, 2025.
200 More Court Rooms
The Delhi CM also announced plans to increase the court infrastructure by adding 200 more courtrooms to the existing 690. Rs 490 crore has been allocated in the budget for the same. To overcome the delay in the judicial delivery system in Delhi, the required manpower will be increased at the level of judicial officers as well as assistant court staff. A budget provision of Rs 200 crore has been made to establish a Hybrid System of Court (online hearing) in the court.
The Chief Minister also said that in collaboration with the Delhi High Court, the government is working to increase the number of judges handling sensitive cases through dedicated POCSO courts so that speedy justice can be ensured for minor victims. Also, the trial against drug syndicates can be expedited through special NDPS courts
