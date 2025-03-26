ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Announces Plan To Shift Tihar Jail, Boost Court Infrastructure

Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta presents the first Budget 2025-26 of the newly formed BJP government during the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi on Tuesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced plans to shift Tihar Jail to the city's outskirts while setting aside Rs 10 crore in the 2025-26 budget for survey and consultancy services related to the shifting of the jail.

Established in 1958, Tihar Jail is one of India’s largest prison complexes, comprising nine prisons spread over more than 400 acres – one prison in Rohini and six prisons in Mandoli.

"In order to decongest the existing Tihar Jail Complex for the welfare of prisoners, a new scheme for development of a new Jail Complex by shifting the existing Tihar Jail Complex to some other location has been formulated," the Delhi chief minister said while presenting the budget in the assembly.

Located in West Delhi, Tihar is close to the Tilak Nagar and Hari Nagar areas of the city. Originally designed to house approximately 10,025 inmates, it currently accommodates over 19,000, leading to overcrowding and security challenges. The Delhi government has initiated the development of new prison complexes in Narela to alleviate congestion.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her maiden budget, also announced the formation of a society under the aegis of the Delhi Jail. The society will focus on the reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners. It will achieve this by developing their overall skills through various skill-imparting programs. Additionally, society will professionalise the functioning of different factories and manufacturing units within the jails.