Delhi Govt Adopts 'Zero Tolerance' Against Corruption, Asks Officers To Ensure Transparency

New Delhi: The BJP government in Delhi has adopted a zero-tolerance stance against corruption, directing various departments to submit six monthly action-taken reports.

The Finance department recently issued a communication to various departments ensuring the submission of half-yearly reports on January 1 and July 1 each year on the steps taken to enhance transparency and efficiency of governance and delivery of services.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a meeting with various departments on Thursday also said that her government will maintain "zero tolerance" against corruption and pay special attention to prevent irregularities in the implementation of schemes.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all Union Territories, including Delhi, to furnish reports on the steps taken by them to ensure transparency in the implementation of schemes, strengthening anti-corruption branches (ACBs) and procurement of goods through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portals, said a senior Delhi government officer.