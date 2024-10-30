ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: CM Atishi Approves 111 More Shops To Operate 24x7 In National Capital

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday granted approval to at least 111 more shops and business establishments in the national capital to operate 24 hours a day.

The proposal has been sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for final go-ahead. This will take the number of such shops to 700.

The initiative is aimed at boosting economic activities in Delhi and creating new employment opportunities for the people, Atishi said.

This comes after Delhi’s Labour Department received at least 175 applications from commercial and retail shop operators seeking permission to operate under the 24x7 category.

However, the government said strict action would be taken for violating the provisions and rules of the Delhi Shop Establishment Act 1954.

Timings Of Shops

The shops will open from 9 PM to 7 AM in the summer and from 8 PM to 8 AM in the winter months. However, women employees will not be allowed to work in these establishments. These shops will have to operate within the stipulated time, any violation can lead to the closure of business establishments.