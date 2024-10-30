ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: CM Atishi Approves 111 More Shops To Operate 24x7 In National Capital

The proposal has been sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for final go-ahead. This will take the number of such shops to 700.

At least 111 More Shops Get CM Atishi’s Go-Ahead To Operate 24x7
Delhi Market abuzz with Diwali shopping (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday granted approval to at least 111 more shops and business establishments in the national capital to operate 24 hours a day.

The proposal has been sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for final go-ahead. This will take the number of such shops to 700.

The initiative is aimed at boosting economic activities in Delhi and creating new employment opportunities for the people, Atishi said.

This comes after Delhi’s Labour Department received at least 175 applications from commercial and retail shop operators seeking permission to operate under the 24x7 category.

However, the government said strict action would be taken for violating the provisions and rules of the Delhi Shop Establishment Act 1954.

Timings Of Shops

The shops will open from 9 PM to 7 AM in the summer and from 8 PM to 8 AM in the winter months. However, women employees will not be allowed to work in these establishments. These shops will have to operate within the stipulated time, any violation can lead to the closure of business establishments.

If customers are waiting, then an additional 15 minutes will be given to open the shop. Different areas may have different timings for opening or closing shops, and the owners will have to follow them.

“Under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act 1954, 175 people had applied to the Delhi Labour Department for operating shops 24 hours a day. These applications and documents were thoroughly examined by the Labour Department. Out of these 111 applications were found to be meeting all the standards and have been approved,” officials said.

700 Shops To Operate For 24 Hours In Delhi

The number of persons seeking permission to run shops and business establishments 24 hours a day in Delhi has risen dramatically. The government periodically approves commercial entities that satisfy the conditions.

In February, at least 23 shops were permitted to open 24 hours a day in the city, compared to 32 in January, 29 in August of last year, and 83 in November 2023.

This time, at least 111 more stores and commercial facilities will be permitted to stay open 24 hours a day on Tuesday. They now number more than 700.

