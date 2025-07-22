ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt To Provide Free Laptops To 1,200 Meritorious Students, Set Up ICT Labs In 175 Schools

New Delhi: 1,200 meritorious students who have passed Class 10 with good marks will get free i7 laptops Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, Sood said these "historic" decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Digital Education Scheme, i7 laptops will be given to select students of Delhi government schools. "The move will fulfil their future digital education needs aligned with the National Education Policy," the minister said.

The scheme will incur an expenditure of Rs 8 crore, he added. Sood also took a dig at the previous AAP government's claim of "education revolution", saying not one of the 1,074 government schools had any functional computer labs.

He said the Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister has decided to set up Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs in 175 schools in the current session. Each ICT lab set up following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) parameters will have 40 computers, Sood said.