Delhi Government To Launch 250 New Electric Buses

New Delhi: The Delhi government is all set to roll out over 250 new electric buses in the city starting April 22. According to the Delhi Transport Department, the induction ceremony will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Singh. The event will be organised at Kushak Nala Depot in South Delhi. From here, the buses will be flagged off on various routes of Delhi.

Out of the 250, 100 buses will be 12 meters, while the other 150 buses will be 9 meter mini buses, which will be able to easily go to areas with narrow roads. Most of the buses will be operated through Delhi Integrated Multi Model Transit System (DIMTS). At the same time, some buses will run under Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), officials said.

Currently, about 2000 electric buses are running on the roads of Delhi, however, old CNG buses which have become overage are being removed from the roads.

Earlier, while presenting the Delhi budget, Rekha Gupta in a major boost to the transport sector announced the inclusion of 5,000 electric buses in the DTC fleet while blaming the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the delay in the fourth phase of the Delhi Metro. The Chief Minister announced allocation of Rs 2929 crore for the Delhi Metro and Rs 12952 crore for the transport sector in the budget.

Gupta had said that Delhi stands third among cities across the world in terms of the electric bus fleet. Delhi's electric bus fleet has 2152 electric buses including 1752 electric buses under DTC and 400 buses under the DIMTS cluster scheme. The Delhi government planned to add more than five thousand electric buses to this fleet in the financial year 2025-26.