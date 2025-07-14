Delhi Government Plans 80-Km Elevated Corridor To Ease Inner Ring Road Traffic

New Delhi: Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to build an elevated corridor over the city’s Inner Ring Road. The project is aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the national capital.

The PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has directed officials to appoint a consultant and start work on preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed corridor.

In a recent meeting, Verma stressed the need to improve vehicular movement on the highly congested Inner Ring Road. “In view of the increasing traffic load on the ring road, we are planning to build this elevated corridor above the existing road. Some land will be acquired, and ramps and loops will be built to connect the elevated road to the main routes,” he said.

Elevated corridors can be 80 km long

The Inner Ring Road is currently about 55 km long, starting from the Shalimar Bagh area of ​​North Delhi and extending to Azadpur. However, the proposed corridor is expected to be about 80 km long, which will also include ramps, loops, and additional connected roads to improve connectivity and reduce traffic burden.

The minister has asked the PWD to expedite the process of appointing a consultant who will prepare the technical and feasibility aspects of the report. “The project is part of the Delhi government's comprehensive plan to deal with traffic congestion at several bottlenecks, many of which fall on the ring road corridor,” he said.

Verma said that an expert committee, formed earlier to resolve traffic problems, will meet this week to discuss further steps.