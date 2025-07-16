Ministers, MLAs Will Now Need Permission To Call Up District Officials For Tours

New Delhi: Ministers and MLAs of Delhi will no longer be able to call up DMs, ADMs and SDMs during their tour of districts.

As per an order passed by the government, ministers can call the officers to accompany them during their tour of district only after obtaining permission from the Chief Secretary.

Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal issued orders to DMs, ADMs and other top officials of the districts in this regard. The order includes the mention of the approval of the Revenue Minister, the portfolio held by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to the directive. It stated the order was issued to ensure departmental work is not hampered during visits of elected representatives to districts.

"When DM and other officers leave on tours without prior information, they are not able to discharge the responsibility of their districts properly. This includes judicial work, field inspections, grievance redressal, implementation and supervision of departmental schemes, law and order related work, and monitoring of district level development and revenue matters etc," the order stated.

CM Rekha Gupta in a meeting with officials at Delhi Secretariat (ETV Bharat)

Like other states, DMs in Delhi also have the responsibility of running the administrative system. The new BJP government has involved District Magistrates in several major projects. There are 11 districts in Delhi, each of which has a District Magistrate (DM), an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). All the DM offices in Delhi are located in different parts of Delhi and calling them for various meetings or inspections adversely affects the functioning of their offices.

However, DMs would be allowed to participate in review meetings through video conferencing with prior consent of the Chief Secretary. Make time for only those meetings which are extremely necessary. The Chief Minister Rekha Gupta clarified that thedecision was taken with the intention of balancing the workload of the officers and improving services related to the general public.