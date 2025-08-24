ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Notifies Rules For E-Delivery Of Summons, Warrants

New Delhi: The Delhi BNSS (Service of Summons and Warrants) Rules, 2025, have been notified by the city government, paving the way for electronic delivery of court summons and warrants through WhatsApp and e-mail, officials said on Saturday.

The move will save time and ensure prompt delivery of the summons, they said. The notification, issued by the home department of Delhi government, was earlier approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, officials said. The provision of electronic delivery will free the police force from paperwork and clerical duties, thereby strengthening their policing activities and investigations, said a senior government official.

Now, the summons issued by the courts will be generated electronically and carry the digital seal and signature of the judge concerned. Police will then communicate it to the person concerned through e-mail or WhatsApp.

According to the Rules, the courts may direct for physical delivery of the summons if the electronic delivery fails or the details are not available to do so. The Rules further protect the identity of victims including women, girls and juveniles in certain categories of cases like the POCSO Act, by keeping their mail IDs and phone numbers safe.