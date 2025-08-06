ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Makes Aadhaar Mandatory For Incoming Certificate

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday approved a proposal by the Delhi government to make Aadhaar mandatory for obtaining income certificates.

“The move aims at eliminating any irregularity or malpractice in issuing income certificates to the applicants and thereby ensuring that only genuine beneficiaries registered under a scheme or financial assistance get the benefit,” a statement from the Raj Niwas read.

The new initiative aims to eliminate irregularities in issuing income certificates and determine individuals' eligibility for financial benefits under government schemes in the capital.

The proposal, supported by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, emphasises that income certificates issued by the Revenue Department of the Delhi government play a crucial role in determining eligibility for various schemes and subsidies.

These include tuition fee reimbursement for SC/ST/OBC students, pensions, and financial assistance from the Delhi Arogya Kosh. Therefore, it is proposed that Aadhaar be made a mandatory requirement for this purpose.