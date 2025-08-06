Delhi Govt Makes Aadhaar Mandatory For Incoming Certificate

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday approved a proposal by the Delhi government to make Aadhaar mandatory for obtaining income certificates.
“The move aims at eliminating any irregularity or malpractice in issuing income certificates to the applicants and thereby ensuring that only genuine beneficiaries registered under a scheme or financial assistance get the benefit,” a statement from the Raj Niwas read.
The new initiative aims to eliminate irregularities in issuing income certificates and determine individuals' eligibility for financial benefits under government schemes in the capital.
The proposal, supported by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, emphasises that income certificates issued by the Revenue Department of the Delhi government play a crucial role in determining eligibility for various schemes and subsidies.
These include tuition fee reimbursement for SC/ST/OBC students, pensions, and financial assistance from the Delhi Arogya Kosh. Therefore, it is proposed that Aadhaar be made a mandatory requirement for this purpose.
UIDAI, through a circular issued in 2019, had authorised state governments to mandate Aadhaar authentication for beneficiaries under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act in schemes funded from the Consolidated Fund of the State.
According to the notification, individuals not possessing an Aadhaar number but wishing to avail benefits under the listed schemes will now be required to apply for Aadhaar enrolment. In the case of minors without Aadhaar, they must produce either an Aadhaar Enrolment Identification Slip or a Biometric Update Identification Slip, along with a Birth Certificate or School Identity Card containing the names of their parents, duly signed by the school Principal.
Other beneficiaries (excluding children) who do not have Aadhaar must submit their Aadhaar Enrolment Identification Slip along with one of the following documents: a Bank or Post Office Passbook, PAN Card, Passport, Kisan Photo Passbook, or Driving License.
Saxena has asked the Revenue department to undertake a public awareness campaign to inform citizens about the Aadhaar requirement, so that genuine beneficiaries are not denied their entitlements.
