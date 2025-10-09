'One Region, One Minister' Model: All 7 MPs Will Work Under New System For Development in Delhi
This initiative will ensure support for the plans and funding allocations of all seven BJP MPs in Delhi.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Government is launching a new model to accelerate and coordinate development projects across all seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital. This initiative will ensure support for the plans and funding allocations of all seven BJP MPs. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and six ministers will directly supervise implementation in each constituency, as directed by the Chief Minister's Office.
Gupta will oversee development projects in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Public Works Minister Parvesh Verma will be responsible for the New Delhi constituency. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will oversee the South Delhi constituency. Education and Home Minister Ashish Sood will oversee the West Delhi constituency. Meanwhile, Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh will handle East Delhi, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh will cover North-West Delhi, and Law Minister Kapil Mishra will be in charge of North-East Delhi.
CM Rekha Gupta emphasised that this initiative is a strategic move to speed up development work across all seven parliamentary constituencies by enhancing coordination and removing barriers between departments and local bodies. The goal is to ensure projects are completed on time and to high standards.
A Cabinet Minister will be assigned to each Lok Sabha constituency with clear responsibility for local project delivery. The Chief Minister personally oversees Chandni Chowk, underlining the government’s commitment to timely, conflict-free development work in Delhi.
The new system’s core aim is to accelerate development by holding a minister accountable for each area. Ministers will regularly meet MPs, MLAs, and councillors to prioritise local needs and foster effective collaboration.
The Chief Minister has made it clear that delays in development work will not be accepted. All projects will follow the same Standard Operating Procedure. Progress reports for unfinished work must be uploaded to the Chief Minister's e-portal on time. This step is meant to increase accountability and make the process more transparent for the public.
According to analysts, such high-level and direct intervention will accelerate projects and will be crucial in providing better infrastructure to Delhi's residents. Political analyst Naveen Gautam says, "This decision by the Delhi government could prove to be a major, responsible step towards accelerating local development along the lines of the central government's 'Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana' and bridging the gap between the central, state and local bodies."
Name of Delhi ministers and parliamentary seats
|Lok Sabha Constituency
|Minister
|Chandni Chowk
|Rekha Gupta (CM)
|New Delhi
|Parvesh Verma
|South Delhi
|Manjinder Singh Sirsa
|West Delhi
|Ashish Sood
|East Delhi
|Pankaj Singh
|North West Delhi
|Ravinder Indraj
|North East Delhi
|Kapil Mishra
Also Read:
Amit Shah To Inaugurate Slew Of Projects To Strengthen Drinking Water, Sewerage Network In Delhi
Delhi Govt To Seek Supreme Court's Permission To Use Green Firecrackers On Diwali