ETV Bharat / state

'One Region, One Minister' Model: All 7 MPs Will Work Under New System For Development in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Government is launching a new model to accelerate and coordinate development projects across all seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital. This initiative will ensure support for the plans and funding allocations of all seven BJP MPs. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and six ministers will directly supervise implementation in each constituency, as directed by the Chief Minister's Office.

Gupta will oversee development projects in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Public Works Minister Parvesh Verma will be responsible for the New Delhi constituency. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will oversee the South Delhi constituency. Education and Home Minister Ashish Sood will oversee the West Delhi constituency. Meanwhile, Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh will handle East Delhi, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh will cover North-West Delhi, and Law Minister Kapil Mishra will be in charge of North-East Delhi.

Rekha Gupta chairing a meeting in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

CM Rekha Gupta emphasised that this initiative is a strategic move to speed up development work across all seven parliamentary constituencies by enhancing coordination and removing barriers between departments and local bodies. The goal is to ensure projects are completed on time and to high standards.