Delhi Govt Expands Bus Services On Three Routes

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Department on Tuesday introduced a new bus route and extended services on two existing routes. Two air-conditioned DTC electric buses will ply on the newly launched route 605B, covering 15 km between Safdarjung Terminal to Nangal Dewat. It will make stops at Safdarjung Hospital, AIIMS Metro Station, Green Park Metro Station, and educational institutions like JNU and Manav Sthali School, an official statement said.

Route 623, which previously terminated at CPWD in Vasant Vihar, has been extended till Nangal Dewat, covering an additional distance of 33.7 km. Route 610A has been extended from its previous endpoint at RK Puram Sector-1 to Nangal Dewat, now covering an additional 27 km stretch between Anand Parvat and Nangal Dewat.

The move aims to address key connectivity gaps and provide improved transit options for daily commuters, students, and athletes across the city, it aids. Route 605B is designed to provide direct access to major healthcare and educational hubs, offering a convenient travel option for residents in these areas, added.

The extended service on Route 623 includes a diverse fleet of 20 buses, comprising 16 electric AC buses, three AC CNG buses, and one non-AC CNG bus. Key stops along the route include ISIC Hospital, AIIMS, Khan Market, India Gate, Lodhi Road, and Shahdara. The extension of Route 610A was initiated in response to specific requests from Munirka residents, who highlighted the commuting challenges faced by local athletes, the statement said.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launched the new bus services at an event, with MLAs Parmila Tokas and Bhupinder Singh Joon also in attendance Gahlot emphasised the government’s commitment to expanding the public transport network and addressing the diverse needs of Delhi's residents.

“These new and extended routes are part of our ongoing efforts to provide a convenient, sustainable, and accessible transit system for everyone. We aim to improve connectivity, particularly in areas that have specific transportation needs, to serve students, athletes, and daily commuters alike,” he said.