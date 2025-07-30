ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Govt Clears Night Shift Policy For Women, Enforces Strict Safety Norms

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the move aims at increasing women's participation in the workforce and transforming Delhi into a round-the-clock business hub.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chairs a review meeting on the ongoing cleanliness campaign at the Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi, Friday, July 25, 2025.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chairs a review meeting on the ongoing cleanliness campaign at the Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi, Friday, July 25, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 30, 2025 at 8:59 AM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi government has cleared a proposal allowing women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

The move aims at increasing women's participation in the workforce and transforming Delhi into a round-the-clock business hub, she said. Calling it a "historic decision", Gupta said the step marks a significant push towards women's economic empowerment and self-reliance.

She also emphasised that robust safeguards will be put in place to ensure the safety and welfare of women working during night hours. "Delhi will now join the list of states like Haryana, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where women are permitted to work in night shifts," the chief minister said.

"This policy is not just about extending work hours but it is a statement of our intent to create a safer, more inclusive working environment for women in the national capital," Gupta said.

Under the proposed framework, employers will be required to obtain written consent from female employees before assigning night shifts, according to a statement. Establishments must provide transport facilities, CCTV surveillance, female security staff and all basic amenities including toilets, restrooms and lockers, it said.

Formation of Internal Complaints Committees, as mandated by the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, will also be compulsory, the statement further said. It also mentioned that the decision involves amendments to the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954, which currently restricts women from working between 9 pm and 7 am in summer and between 8 pm and 8 am in winter.

Once cleared by the Lieutenant Governor, the exemptions will formally allow women to work round the clock, it added.

As per the statement, to ensure fair treatment of night shift workers, employers must also ensure electronic wage transfers, statutory benefits such as ESI, PF and bonuses, along with weekly offs and overtime pay. "This step will make Delhi a more business-friendly destination while reinforcing our commitment to gender parity at the workplace," the chief minister added.

Read More

  1. Mamata Alleges Torture of Bengal Migrants; Delhi Police Calls Charges Baseless, FIR Threat Looms
  2. Delhi HC Upholds Medha Patkar's Conviction In Defamation Case By LG Saxena

New Delhi: The Delhi government has cleared a proposal allowing women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

The move aims at increasing women's participation in the workforce and transforming Delhi into a round-the-clock business hub, she said. Calling it a "historic decision", Gupta said the step marks a significant push towards women's economic empowerment and self-reliance.

She also emphasised that robust safeguards will be put in place to ensure the safety and welfare of women working during night hours. "Delhi will now join the list of states like Haryana, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where women are permitted to work in night shifts," the chief minister said.

"This policy is not just about extending work hours but it is a statement of our intent to create a safer, more inclusive working environment for women in the national capital," Gupta said.

Under the proposed framework, employers will be required to obtain written consent from female employees before assigning night shifts, according to a statement. Establishments must provide transport facilities, CCTV surveillance, female security staff and all basic amenities including toilets, restrooms and lockers, it said.

Formation of Internal Complaints Committees, as mandated by the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, will also be compulsory, the statement further said. It also mentioned that the decision involves amendments to the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954, which currently restricts women from working between 9 pm and 7 am in summer and between 8 pm and 8 am in winter.

Once cleared by the Lieutenant Governor, the exemptions will formally allow women to work round the clock, it added.

As per the statement, to ensure fair treatment of night shift workers, employers must also ensure electronic wage transfers, statutory benefits such as ESI, PF and bonuses, along with weekly offs and overtime pay. "This step will make Delhi a more business-friendly destination while reinforcing our commitment to gender parity at the workplace," the chief minister added.

Read More

  1. Mamata Alleges Torture of Bengal Migrants; Delhi Police Calls Charges Baseless, FIR Threat Looms
  2. Delhi HC Upholds Medha Patkar's Conviction In Defamation Case By LG Saxena

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHIDELHI CM REKHA GUPTANIGHT SHIFT POLICY FOR WOMEN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.