Delhi Government Celebrates PM Modi’s Birthday With Health Initiatives For Women And Families
Union Minister Anupriya Patel highlighted progress in maternal and infant health and that 75,000 free health camps were launched as part of PM Modi's birthday.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Secretariat hosted a special programme, “Healthy Women, Strong Family”, on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. The programme focused on women’s health and its significance. On the occasion, Union Minister Anupriya Patel outlined the government's key achievements, including a historic decline in maternal and infant mortality rates.
Patel explained that the maternal mortality rate (MMR) has seen a significant decline compared to the decrease in MMR globally. Similarly, significant improvement has been observed in the infant mortality rate (IMR). Previously, the number of deaths per 1,000 births was 39, which has now dropped to 27.
Massive investment in women's health
Patel said that the Modi-led central government had always given top priority to women's health. “From ensuring safe motherhood to protecting every child in the country through the world's largest vaccination campaign, all these efforts have laid the foundation for this achievement,” she said.
She said that a healthy woman was the foundation of a strong family and a strong nation. “That's where the bright future of children and the nation is ensured.”
75,000 free health camps
The MoS Patel stated that the Seva Pakhwada (service fortnight), launched by the prime minister today, will run across the country from September 17 to October 2.
“More than 75,000 free health camps have been organised. These camps will provide free screening for diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, and tuberculosis. Specialised screenings for pregnant women and vaccinations for children will be provided. Awareness sessions on nutrition for women and children will also be conducted,” she said.
The programme was attended by women from various areas of the national capital.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls PM a strong father
Addressing the gathering at the event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership style. She said that she sees PM Modi as a strong father who took difficult decisions like the abrogation of Article 370 and the GST. “I often see Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘sensitive mother’, as Modi is very sensitive to women's issues and safety,” he said.
