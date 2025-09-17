ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Government Celebrates PM Modi’s Birthday With Health Initiatives For Women And Families

New Delhi: The Delhi Secretariat hosted a special programme, “Healthy Women, Strong Family”, on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. The programme focused on women’s health and its significance. On the occasion, Union Minister Anupriya Patel outlined the government's key achievements, including a historic decline in maternal and infant mortality rates.

Patel explained that the maternal mortality rate (MMR) has seen a significant decline compared to the decrease in MMR globally. Similarly, significant improvement has been observed in the infant mortality rate (IMR). Previously, the number of deaths per 1,000 births was 39, which has now dropped to 27.

Massive investment in women's health

Patel said that the Modi-led central government had always given top priority to women's health. “From ensuring safe motherhood to protecting every child in the country through the world's largest vaccination campaign, all these efforts have laid the foundation for this achievement,” she said.

She said that a healthy woman was the foundation of a strong family and a strong nation. “That's where the bright future of children and the nation is ensured.”