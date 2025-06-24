Delhi Government Launches Campaign To Make City Roads Pothole-Free Before Monsoon

New Delhi: The Delhi government launched a big campaign on Tuesday to make the roads pothole-free ahead of the upcoming monsoon. Under this, the PWD has initiated steps to fill 3,400 potholes. Pothole-filling work was already seen going on at Vikas Marg in the Laxmi Nagar area.

At the same time, the work of filling potholes on the roads has been going on since morning in Shahdara, Chittaranjan Park, South Delhi, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Outer Delhi, West Delhi and other places.

Pothole removal campaign in Delhi ahead of monsoon. (ETV Bharat)

During this, the local people present on Vikas Marg said that there were potholes there for a long time, but no attention was being paid to them. But, now these potholes have been filled. This is a good step. This will prevent waterlogging here and people will not face trouble in commuting. On the other hand, the priest of the temple located on Vikas Marg said that there was a pothole in front of the temple for a long time, due to which devotees had trouble while commuting. But now people will have convenience in commuting due to repair works.

Earlier, Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma had said that the Public Works Department will make more than 1,400 kilometres of roads safe and smooth by filling 3,400 potholes within a day before the monsoon.

Relief for every citizen: Minister Pravesh Verma said that this campaign is not just about repairing roads, it is a symbol of our accountability towards the people of Delhi. "I tell every engineer, supervisor and labourer that this day is not just about work, it is about service. Filling potholes is not just about pouring bitumen, it is a relief for the citizen who passes through these roads every day. When the system is accountable, the work is also sustainable. PWD has laid 150 kilometres of road so far," he said.

Features of the pothole-filling campaign:

The PWD will cover 1,400 km of roads including main roads, internal roads and high-risk zones.

The target is to fill 3,400 identified potholes. These potholes have already been identified through citizens' complaints, zonal surveys and drone mapping.

The roads have been divided into different zones so that the operation can be carried out effectively and swiftly.

More than 200 maintenance vans equipped with advanced repair technology and high-quality material have been deployed for this campaign.

More than 1,000 labourers, engineers and supervisors, including 70 AEs and 150 JEs, will be deployed on the ground.

Geo-tagged and time-stamped photos will be taken before and after repair of every pothole. This has been made mandatory so that no fake work can be done.

The minister himself will be present on the ground and will monitor in real-time.

A zonal AE and a senior engineer have been made accountable for each zone. Immediate action will be taken in case of failure or negligence.

The planning of this campaign is based on the complaints and suggestions of the citizens.

This initiative has been taken keeping in mind the road safety of the public, traffic jams and pre-monsoon apprehensions.

The local MLA will monitor the entire process and will maintain direct communication with the public.

Quality inspection has been made mandatory in every area after repair work.

Whatever potholes will be filled, they will be as per PWD standards so that they don’t get damaged again soon.

Maintenance vans will continue to operate throughout the monsoon season so that potholes do not form again during the rains.

Target to build 500 km of roads: While inspecting the pothole-filling work at Press Enclave in the Saket area, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma said, "Our commitment is to give good roads to the people of Delhi. We have undertaken to fill 3,400 potholes in a day and by 11 am we have filled 50% of them. We will fill all the potholes by evening. It takes about 20 minutes to fill one pothole. Road construction work is also in progress - we have built 150 km of roads and have set a target of 500 km this year. The previous government built poor-quality roads. We will recarpet all the roads. Wherever there was waterlogging, our teams from PWD, NHAI and DDA worked on it. We are analysing why waterlogging occurs."

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department is predicting that the monsoon will arrive in the country's capital Delhi soon. During the monsoon, the possibility of an accident increases due to water collected in the potholes. To avoid this situation, the government decided to fill the potholes. This will also provide some relief to the people from the problem of waterlogging.