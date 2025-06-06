ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Government Bans 'Illegal' Killings, Social Media 'Glorification' Of Sacrifice On Eid

Goats being sold at a market ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha festival, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory warning against "illegal sacrifice" of cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals on Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow.

The advisory features a ban on taking or sharing photos and videos of the sacrifice rituals on social media platforms.

It mandates that all sacrificial rituals must occur exclusively at designated locations, explicitly prohibits sacrifices on roadsides, streets, or any public spaces.

Development Minister Kapil Mishra said the strictures were a matter of protecting "our cultural and environmental heritage, of which animal welfare is an integral part."

"We will not tolerate any illegal sacrifices or cruelty during the festival celebration. Strict compliance with the advisory is non-negotiable, and violators will face immediate action from the law enforcement agencies," he said, according to a statement.