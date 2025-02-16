ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad: Water Tank Shuttering Collapse Leaves Eight Injured, One Critical

Among those injured in the Ghaziabad water tank shuttering collapse, eight workers are reportedly out of danger.

Ghaziabad: Shuttering Of Water Tank Collapse Leaves Eight Injured, One Critical
Water Tank Collapse in Ghaziabad
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 16, 2025, 4:58 PM IST

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: At least eight workers were severely injured after a sudden collapse of shuttering of the water tank under construction at Ukhlarsi crematorium in Muradnagar here, police officials said on Sunday.

A total of 14 workers were working at a height of about 50 feet when the shuttering fell, and many of them got stuck in the bamboos, officials added.

Soon after receiving the information, the police team, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, immediately headed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

The local ambulance team was also pressed into service, and the injured were taken to the nearest Community Health Center. Thereafter, they were referred to the Joint Hospital located in Sanjay Nagar, officials added.

Seven out of eight workers are said to be out of danger. The injured are identified as Vinod, 23; Viresh, 22; and Satyendra, 28, from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul, 22; Dinesh, 26; Rinku, 24; Aadesh, 20, from Badaun in UP; and Surajpal, 25, from Shahjahanpur in UP, police confirmed.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mussoorie, Siddharth Gautam, said, "Soon after receiving the information, the Muradnagar police team reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation with the help of local people."

"Information has been received on the spot that this under-construction tank was being built under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The necessary legal action is underway," he further added.

