Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Badli Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported

The call regarding the fire incident was received at 7 am and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. The local Police team was also present at the spot. The official said the fire broke out on the ground floor of the three-storey building, which was brought under control after five hours of operation.

He said no one was injured in the incident but several articles, including clothes and furniture, were gutted in the fire. A cooling operation was conducted, he added. The official said the fire was caused due to a short circuit.