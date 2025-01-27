Delhi Finance Agent Among 4 Abducted, Tortured With Snakes For Rs 2 Crore Ransom In Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur: The K.Nuagaon Police in Odisha's Ganjam district rescued four persons who were allegedly abducted and held captive in a house for ransom. The victims, including a finance agent from Delhi and three others from Odisha, were assaulted and threatened with dire consequences if they failed to pay Rs 2 crore ransom.

The matter came to the fore after one of the abductees managed to escape and reached police station on Sunday to file a complaint. The K.Nuagaon Police registered a case under sections 61(2)/61(2)(a)/109/140(2)/351(3) of the BNS and launched investigation.

As per the complaint, accused Pruthibiraj Sahu and his associates hatched a criminal conspiracy and lured complainant Amarjit Samantasinhar (24) and his three other business partners to Berhampur on the pretext of providing finance for one of their projects.

Snakes Used By Kidnappers To Torture & Terrorise Abductees (ETV Bharat)

Amarjit from Bhubaneswar's Naharakanta, along with Brahmananda Patra (45) of Cuttack's Gobindapur, Ahemad Khan (56) from Tulasipur in Cuttack, and finance agent Rabindra Kumar (49) of Paschim Vihar Delhi, reached Berhampur on January 23 to meet Pruthibiraj. However, upon their arrival, they were taken in two different vehicles to a remote location in Kerandimal forests under Chikiti police limits, where they were assaulted physically for ransom. The accused even left three snakes in the house to threaten the victims, police said.

Somehow, on Sunday (January 26) morning, Amarjit managed to escape and reached Chikiti Tehsil office and apprised the matter to the staff there. Acting on the complaint, K.Nuagaon police rushed to the confinement place and rescued the finance agent and two others.

During the operation, three snakes that were used to threaten the victims were also rescued. Meanwhile, the forest department has been informed for necessary action against accused for possession of snakes, said police.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek said, "Following investigation, one of the accused Pruthibiraj Sahu, aged 24 years, of Bholasingi village under K.Nuagaon police station has been detained and is being interrogated. Further investigation is underway."