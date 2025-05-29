ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Excise Scam: Kejriwal Seeks Court Permission To Renew Expired Passport

During hearing of the petition, the lawyer representing Arvind Kejriwal said that Kejriwal's passport had expired in 2018.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 29, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is facing charges in Delhi excise police-linked money laundering case, has approached the Rouse Avenue Court here seeking permission for renewal of his passport, which has reportedly expired since 2018.

During the hearing of the petition, the lawyer representing Kejriwal said that Kejriwal's passport had expired in 2018. Taking note of the plea, the court has sought responses from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the next hearing scheduled on June 4.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo was arrested by the ED officials on March 21, 2024. The agency filed its seventh supplementary chargesheet on May 17, in which both Kejriwal and AAP were named as accused. The court took cognisance of the charges on July 10 and summoned Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail on May 10, 2024, which lasted until June 1, post which he surrendered on June 2. Kejriwal was later arrested by the CBI on June 26. However, the Supreme Court granted him regular bail in the CBI case on September 13, 2024. Prior to that, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case on July 12, 2024.

