Delhi Excise Scam: Kejriwal Seeks Court Permission To Renew Expired Passport

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is facing charges in Delhi excise police-linked money laundering case, has approached the Rouse Avenue Court here seeking permission for renewal of his passport, which has reportedly expired since 2018.

During the hearing of the petition, the lawyer representing Kejriwal said that Kejriwal's passport had expired in 2018. Taking note of the plea, the court has sought responses from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the next hearing scheduled on June 4.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo was arrested by the ED officials on March 21, 2024. The agency filed its seventh supplementary chargesheet on May 17, in which both Kejriwal and AAP were named as accused. The court took cognisance of the charges on July 10 and summoned Kejriwal.