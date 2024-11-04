ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Directs ED To Supply Charge Sheet, Documents To Accused

New Delhi: A court here on Monday directed the ED to supply copies of the charge sheet and other documents to the accused in the alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to carry out the exercise by November 13, when the matter would be heard next.

Delhi's former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, both currently out on bail, appeared before the court through video conferencing. The judge was told by some of the defence counsel that they had not received soft copies of the charge sheet and other related documents.

The judge also noted the ED's submission that it needed "some more time" to supply the copy of digitised record/soft copies of remaining documents/devices to the accused.