Delhi To Have 106 Additional Buses, 60 Extra Trips By Metro Trains To Combat Air Pollution

Emergency measures, such as artificial rain, will be considered if the air quality deteriorates further, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai added.

File photo of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
File photo of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said an additional 106 cluster buses would ply in the city while metro trains would make 60 extra trips in view of GRAP-3 measures imposed due to worsening air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP 3 measures as the national capital recorded the worst pollution levels in the country, with the air quality remaining in the "severe" category for two consecutive days.

On Friday too the city's air quality was in the severe category with an AQI of 411. In a press briefing, Rai said interstate buses except for e-buses and CNG vehicles have been banned. Additionally, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers have been prohibited, he said.

To boost public transport and reduce the use of private vehicles, the minister announced the introduction of an additional 106 cluster bus services by the Delhi Transport Corporation and 60 additional trips by metro trains. Emergency measures, such as artificial rain, will be considered if the air quality deteriorates further, the minister said, adding that he would Centre about it again.

Private construction and demolition activities have been banned under GRAP III measures, he said. "We are working on making GRAP-3 measures more effective in Delhi," Rai said and urged people to use bicycles to travel short distances, rely on public transport and carpool or work from home whenever possible.

He added that an inter-departmental meeting was held on Friday with officials from the MCD, PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, transport, DTC, Metro, Education, and other departments concerned to strengthen the winter action plan.

