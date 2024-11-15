ETV Bharat / state

Delhi To Have 106 Additional Buses, 60 Extra Trips By Metro Trains To Combat Air Pollution

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said an additional 106 cluster buses would ply in the city while metro trains would make 60 extra trips in view of GRAP-3 measures imposed due to worsening air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP 3 measures as the national capital recorded the worst pollution levels in the country, with the air quality remaining in the "severe" category for two consecutive days.

On Friday too the city's air quality was in the severe category with an AQI of 411. In a press briefing, Rai said interstate buses except for e-buses and CNG vehicles have been banned. Additionally, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers have been prohibited, he said.

To boost public transport and reduce the use of private vehicles, the minister announced the introduction of an additional 106 cluster bus services by the Delhi Transport Corporation and 60 additional trips by metro trains. Emergency measures, such as artificial rain, will be considered if the air quality deteriorates further, the minister said, adding that he would Centre about it again.