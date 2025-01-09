'Prove Allegations Or Go To Jail': Sandeep Dikshit Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit Against Delhi CM Atishi & Sanjay Singh

Delhi: Senior Congress leader and party's candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, has filed defamation lawsuits against Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh after being accused of receiving money from the BJP ahead of the crucial elections.

On Thursday, Dikshit signed the documents to initiate legal proceedings against CM Atishi and Sanjay Singh, while stating that the allegations levelled against him are baseless.

The Congress leader demanded evidence from AAP to back their claims. "The claims made by CM Atishi are highly defamatory. They are saying that I am a criminal, and that Farhad Suri and I have received crores of rupees in cash from BJP candidates. I am not going to take it lightly. If you think I have taken any money, I am ready to face ED and CBI. Either AAP should show proof and put me behind bars, or they should be ready to go behind bars for defaming me," said a visibly irked Dikshit.

Won't Take A Single Penny From Rs 10 Crore

Before signing the documents today, Dikshit visited Lord Valmiki temple to seek blessings. "Lord Valmiki is the god of peace. We attain a different power by worshipping Him. My lawyer had said that when the High Court opens after 7-8 days, we can file the case. He prepared all the documents and I have claimed Rs 10 crore for defamation. I will not take a single penny from this. When we win the case, I will give Rs 5 crore for cleaning of Yamuna river and rest Rs 5 crore towards Delhi air pollution combat measures," said Dikshit.

Reportedly, Dikshit has been pitted against AAP national convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi Assembly segment. Recalling his mother's contribution, the Congress leader said, “It is an important election. My mother Sheila Dikshit, was an MLA from here. It feels good when people talk about her, how things were at that time, and how she changed their lives. People want a new MLA."