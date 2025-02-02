Delhi Elections | Watch: Kejriwal Alleges BJP 'Organising Attacks' On AAP Workers, Launches X Campaign 'AmitShahKiGoondagardi'

New Delhi: Barely few days ahead of Assembly Elections in the national capital, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Sunday alleged that BJP was carrying out attacks on his party workers as the saffron party and its leaders including Amit Shah were "baffled" since AAP was heading towards a "decisive win".

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of resorting to "hooliganism". He claimed that AAP was heading towards a "decisive win" in the February 5 polls, which has left BJP leaders, particularly Union Home Minister Amit Shah, "baffled and desperate".

"AAP is sweeping the polls, and Amit Shah is baffled. The BJP has resorted to hooliganism because they can sense defeat," Kejriwal alleged. "Our leaders and supporters are being threatened to join the BJP or face arrest and attacks. But we cannot be scared," he said, adding that Delhi will not tolerate such "intimidation tactics".

The AAP supremo wrote to the Election Commission to appoint independent observers in his New Delhi constituency. In the letter, he demanded the arrest of BJP workers allegedly involved in such incidents and the suspension of police officers concerned. No immediate reaction was available from the BJP and the Delhi Police over Kejriwal's claims.

In the letter, the former Delhi chief minister also cited some alleged incidents of attack on AAP workers in his New Delhi constituency. AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal was allegedly assaulted during a public rally in Rohini area here on Saturday.

The incident took place when Goyal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the Rithala Assembly segment, was interacting with the local residents of Pocket H in Sector 11. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to the Election Commission, alleging that the BJP workers assaulted AAP workers and tried to stop them from campaigning in the New Delhi constituency.

Kejriwal is pitted against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress in a triangular contest in the New Delhi constituency.

Kejriwal launches social media campaign against Amit Shah

In response to the alleged threats, Kejriwal announced the launch of a new social media campaign with the hashtag 'AmitShahKiGoondagardi' on X. He urged people to share their experiences of being "attacked, threatened, or intimidated" using the hashtag.

"The BJP has no vision for Delhi – no chief ministerial candidate, no development agenda. All they have is hooliganism. They want to win through fear, not votes," Kejriwal claimed, as he urged Delhiites to unite against the BJP to ensure the safety and democratic integrity of the city.

The high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections are slated for February 5, and the results will be out on February 8. The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is determined to reclaim the national capital after more than 25 years.