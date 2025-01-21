ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Elections: Jolt To AAP As Kuldeep Mittal Joins BJP

Kuldeep Mittal joined the BJP on Tuesday ahead of the Delhi Elections 2025 ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a big setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kuldeep Mittal, who had fought the municipal elections from Rohini, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of Vijender Gupta, BJP candidate from Rohini Assembly seat and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra.

Vijender Gupta said that it was Kuldeep Mittal, who had signed the bail bond of Rs 10 lakh for AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Liquor Policy Case.

Mittal said that the AAP was deep-rooted into corruption and the confidence of the workers has been hit. "You can see that Kejriwal is not trusting the person, who signed the bail bond," Mittal said.

BJP leaders are hopeful that Mittal will strengthen the party in the Rohini area.