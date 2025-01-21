ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Elections: Jolt To AAP As Kuldeep Mittal Joins BJP

AAP leader Kuldeep Mittal joined the BJP on Tuesday and attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Kuldeep Mittal joined the BJP on Tuesday ahead of the Delhi Elections 2025 (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 10:46 PM IST

New Delhi: In a big setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kuldeep Mittal, who had fought the municipal elections from Rohini, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of Vijender Gupta, BJP candidate from Rohini Assembly seat and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra.

Vijender Gupta said that it was Kuldeep Mittal, who had signed the bail bond of Rs 10 lakh for AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Liquor Policy Case.

Mittal said that the AAP was deep-rooted into corruption and the confidence of the workers has been hit. "You can see that Kejriwal is not trusting the person, who signed the bail bond," Mittal said.

BJP leaders are hopeful that Mittal will strengthen the party in the Rohini area.

Meanwhile, Vijender Gupta expressed anger over Kejriwal's comment on a scene in Ramayana. Gupta demanded that Kejriwal should apologise to the Hindu community as he has insulted Lord Ram and Sita.

"Kejriwal, who opposed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, should know that Lord Ram is a matter of faith for crores of Hindus," added Gupta.

Gupta said that around 140 crore Hindus won't forgive Kejriwal for his remarks and they will teach a lesson to the former Delhi Chief Minister by making him lose his deposit.

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, while the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8. The BJP is aiming to come to power in the national capital.

