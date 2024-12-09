Delhi Elections: AAP Names 20 Candidates In 2nd List; Sisodia To Contest From Jangpura, Avadh Ojha Patparganj

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia will contest the upcoming Delhi elections from the Jangpura seat while the recent entrant educator Avadh Ojha will fight his maiden political battle from Patparganj as both figured in the second list of 20 candidates the Aam Aadmi Party released on Monday.

Ojha, who recently joined the AAP, has been fielded from the Patparganj seat, which is held by Sisodia in the current assembly. The list also includes the names of Jintender Singh Shunty (fielded from Shahdara) and Surinder Pal Singh Bittu (Timarpur), who recently quit the BJP to join the AAP.

Shunty replaces sitting AAP MLA and Speaker in the outgoing Assembly Ram Niwas Goel, while Bittu has been fielded in place of Dilip Pandey, AAP's chief whip in the house. The AAP had announced 11 candidates in its first list for the polls. The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due before February.

Earlier today, the AAP held a crucial meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC), chaired by Kejriwal after which the list was announced.

Meanwhile, the AAP in a statement said given the Delhi Assembly elections, its women's wing is organising small-scale meetings in all 70 constituencies of Delhi to directly interact with women and communicate the welfare schemes which the AAP-led Delhi government has provided for women.

According to the release, AAP has formed 5,000 women's groups, with each group comprising eight members. Each group is tasked with connecting with ten women. These groups hold three to four meetings daily to ensure the success of the campaign.

During these meetings, women are informed about the initiatives by the AAP government and the benefits women have received from these programs. They are also told about the alleged lack of facilities for women in states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This PAC meeting comes at a time when AAP's election machinery is working to establish its strategy for retaining power in Delhi, with Arvind Kejriwal at the forefront of the decision-making process. Earlier on Sunday, AAP announced the members of the Screening Committees for the upcoming local body elections in Punjab.