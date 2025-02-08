Delhi Elections 2025 Rajouri Garden Seat Result: BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa Leading In Early Trends

New Delhi: In the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate A Dhanwati Chandela A is seeking a re-election from the Rajouri Garden Seat. Chandela is challenged by BJP nominee Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Congress nominee Dharam Pal Chandela.

Early trends show Sirsa leading from the constituency. In 2020, the Rajouri Garden legislative assembly constituency had a total of 1,80,248 electors. Total number of valid votes was 1,10,994. AAP candidate Chandela A won and became MLA. She secured a total of 62212 votes.

BJP candidate Ramesh Khanna stood second with a total of 39240 votes. He lost by 22972 votes. In the 2015 elections, AAP candidate Jarnail Singh won the seat. He secured a total of 54916 votes. Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa stood second with a total of 44880 votes. He lost by 10036 votes.

BJP leading on 36 seats after first hour of counting

BJP have taken a lead in the initial hours of counting with the saffron party leading in at least 36 seats in the 70-member Legislative Assembly. AAP is at the second spot with leads in 22 and the Congress one.

The counting of votes began at 8 am for the assembly election in Delhi. According to the latest trends being run by television channels, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, was trailing. In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

The results will reveal if AAP's political dominance in Delhi remains intact or is dented enough by the BJP for the saffron party to return to power for the first time since 1998. The Congress governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013 and is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.