ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Elections 2025 Rajouri Garden Seat Result: BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa Leading In Early Trends

Sitting MLA Chandela A Dhanwati Chandela A is pitted against BJP nominee Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Congress nominee Dharam Pal Chandela.

Delhi Elections 2025 Rajouri Garden Assembly Seat Results Winner AAP Dhanwati Chandela BJP Manjinder Singh Sirsa Congress Dharam Pal Chandela
BJP candidate from Rajouri Garden seat, Manjinder Singh Sirsa files nominations in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for Delhi Assembly Elections, in New Delhi on Jan 16, 2025. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 9:24 AM IST

New Delhi: In the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate A Dhanwati Chandela A is seeking a re-election from the Rajouri Garden Seat. Chandela is challenged by BJP nominee Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Congress nominee Dharam Pal Chandela.

Early trends show Sirsa leading from the constituency. In 2020, the Rajouri Garden legislative assembly constituency had a total of 1,80,248 electors. Total number of valid votes was 1,10,994. AAP candidate Chandela A won and became MLA. She secured a total of 62212 votes.

BJP candidate Ramesh Khanna stood second with a total of 39240 votes. He lost by 22972 votes. In the 2015 elections, AAP candidate Jarnail Singh won the seat. He secured a total of 54916 votes. Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa stood second with a total of 44880 votes. He lost by 10036 votes.

BJP leading on 36 seats after first hour of counting

BJP have taken a lead in the initial hours of counting with the saffron party leading in at least 36 seats in the 70-member Legislative Assembly. AAP is at the second spot with leads in 22 and the Congress one.

The counting of votes began at 8 am for the assembly election in Delhi. According to the latest trends being run by television channels, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, was trailing. In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

The results will reveal if AAP's political dominance in Delhi remains intact or is dented enough by the BJP for the saffron party to return to power for the first time since 1998. The Congress governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013 and is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.

New Delhi: In the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate A Dhanwati Chandela A is seeking a re-election from the Rajouri Garden Seat. Chandela is challenged by BJP nominee Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Congress nominee Dharam Pal Chandela.

Early trends show Sirsa leading from the constituency. In 2020, the Rajouri Garden legislative assembly constituency had a total of 1,80,248 electors. Total number of valid votes was 1,10,994. AAP candidate Chandela A won and became MLA. She secured a total of 62212 votes.

BJP candidate Ramesh Khanna stood second with a total of 39240 votes. He lost by 22972 votes. In the 2015 elections, AAP candidate Jarnail Singh won the seat. He secured a total of 54916 votes. Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa stood second with a total of 44880 votes. He lost by 10036 votes.

BJP leading on 36 seats after first hour of counting

BJP have taken a lead in the initial hours of counting with the saffron party leading in at least 36 seats in the 70-member Legislative Assembly. AAP is at the second spot with leads in 22 and the Congress one.

The counting of votes began at 8 am for the assembly election in Delhi. According to the latest trends being run by television channels, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, was trailing. In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

The results will reveal if AAP's political dominance in Delhi remains intact or is dented enough by the BJP for the saffron party to return to power for the first time since 1998. The Congress governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013 and is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAPRAJOURI GARDEN SEAT RESULTDELHI ELECTION RESULTMANJINDER SINGH SIRSADELHI ELECTIONS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.