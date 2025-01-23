Delhi Elections 2025: Punjab CM's Wife Embarks On Door-To-Door Campaign In National Capital

Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur is campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates across constituencies in Delhi for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The AAP has released its list of 40 star campaigners, including Bhagwant Mann, ministers and several MLAs of Punjab, for the Delhi Assembly elections. Although Dr Gurpreet Kaur is not included among the star campaigners, she has been an active participant in the campaigning process.

Dr Kaur is in the national capital for the last few days, conducting door-to-door campaign for AAP candidates in several constituencies. She is connecting with the voters of Delhi by telling them about the development work of Punjab government. She has also addressed many public gatherings here. In the previous polls too she was an active volunteer. AAP leaders are hopeful that this will benefit the party.

Taking to her X handle, she wrote, "I campaigned door-to-door for party candidate Jasbir Karala ji from MUNDKA assembly constituency... Local residents gave very strong support... Every house welcomed him with great respect... Heartfelt thanks to everyone for giving so much respect and love... Jasbir Karala ji will definitely win the constituency with a big lead... Long live Aam Aadmi Party!"

This is not the first time that Mann's wife is involved in election campaigning. Earlier, during the Lok Sabha elections, she was active in her home district Sangrur. After this, the Jalandhar Lok Sabha elections became one of the toughest challenge for the Opposition.

At that time, the CM had rented a house in Jalandhar and his wife had extended her full support to him. Dr Kaur herself heard the complaints in the camp house along with campaigning. In the end, the party won the elections by a huge margin. She, however, stayed away from campaigning in the Haryana elections.

Delhi will go for polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will be held on February 8. The total number of male voters is 83,49,645, female voters is 71,73,952 and third gender voters is 1,261.