Delhi Elections 2025 Patparganj Seat Result: BJP Set To Win AAP Stronghold, Avadh Ojha Trailing By Over 11,000 Votes Against Ravi Negi

New Delhi: Patparganj seat, a stronghold of the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital seems going into the BJP's kitty as the saffron party candidate Ravinder Singh Negi (Ravi Negi) is leading by over 11,000 votes over online educator turned AAP politician Avadh Ojha (he also spells his first name as Awadh).

After round five of the counting of votes on Saturday, Negi has polled 30891 votes, 11989 more than Avadh Ojha. Congress' Anil Kumar is at a distant third trailing by a massive margin of over 26,000 votes.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia had won from the seat in the 2013, 2015 and 2020 Assembly polls. However, this time around Sisodia changed his constituency and opted for Jangpura. The AAP replaced Sisodia with Ojha while BJP fielded Negi and Congress Kumar from the key constituency.

Patparganj seat is located in the East district of Delhi and comes under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, Patparganj had a total of 231461 electors and the total number of valid votes polled was 141717.

Sisodia won and became MLA, securing a total of 70163 votes. BJP candidate Negi stood second with a total of 66956 votes. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, the constituency had a total of 214368 electors and the total number of valid votes was 139737. Sisodia had won, polling a total of 75243 votes. BJP candidate Vinod Kumar Binny stood second with a total of 46452 votes.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, the constituency had a total of 189183 electors. Total number of valid votes was 120431. Sisodia won, securing 50211 votes. BJP candidate Nakul Bhardwaj stood second with a total of 38735 votes