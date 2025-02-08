Delhi Elections 2025 Patel Nagar Seat Result: Neck And Neck Between AAP's Pravesh Ratn And BJP's Raaj Kumar Anand

New Delhi: One of the key constituencies in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, the Patel Nagar (SC) seat is seeing a neck-and-neck fight between AAP's Pravesh Ratn and BJP's Raaj Kumar Anand.

After round four of voting on Saturday, Ratn is leading by 1967 votes over Anand. Congress' Krishna Tirath, a former Union Minister, is at a distant third, trailing by over 14,000 votes.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won the seat in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly polls, is aiming to score a hat trick. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the Patel Nagar seat had a total of 198185 electors. Total number of valid votes was 120047. Raaj Kumar Anand won and became MLA, securing a total of 73463 votes. Pravesh Ratn stood second with a total of 42528 votes.

In 2015, the seat had a total of 171213 electors and the number of valid votes polled was 116151. AAP candidate Hazari Lal Chauhan won and became MLA. He had secured a total of 68868 votes. Krishna Tirath, who was with BJP then, stood second with a total of 34230 votes.

Overall, the BJP was leading in at least 30 seats while AAP was ahead in 22 and the Congress one, as counting of votes continued for the assembly election in Delhi. The results will reveal if AAP's political dominance in Delhi remains intact or is dented enough by the BJP for the saffron party to return to power for the first time since 1998.