ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Elections 2025: Two-Time AAP MLA Shiv Charan Goel Trails From Moti Nagar Seat; BJP's Harish Khurana Leads

As per the ECI data, Khurana was leading sitting AAP MLA Shiv Charan Goel by a margin of over 12000 votes.

BJP candidate from Moti Nagar seat Harish Khurana
BJP candidate from Moti Nagar seat Harish Khurana (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 1:51 PM IST

New Delhi: In the ongoing counting for the high-stakes Delhi assembly elections 2025, BJP candidate Harish Khurana is set to wrest the prestigious Moti Nagar seat from two-time AAP MLA, Shiv Charan Goel.

As per the ECI's latest real-time data, Khurana had secured 53334 votes leading Goel by 12754 votes at the end of 11th round.

One of the key constituencies in the 70-member Delhi Assembly is the Moti Nagar seat. Two-time Aam Aadmi Party MLA Shiv Charan Goel is seeking a re-election. Pitted against him are BJP nominee Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana and Congress candidate Rajender Singh.

In 2020, the Moti Nagar seat had a total of 181883 electors. Total number of valid votes was 112047. AAP candidate Shiv Charan Goel won and became MLA. He secured a total of 60622 votes. BJP candidate Subhash Sachdeva stood second with a total of 46550 votes. He lost by 14072 votes.

There were 162955 electors in the Moti Nagar seat overall in the 2015 Delhi Elections. There were 112889 valid votes in total. Shiv Charan Goel, a candidate for the AAP, was elected and became an MLA. He received 60223 votes in total. With 45002 votes, Subhash Sachdeva, a candidate from the BJP, came in second. By 15221 votes, he lost.

Read more:

  1. Milkipur By-Election Result 2025: BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan Leads, SP Alleges Fraud
  2. Delhi Elections 2025 Patparganj Seat Result: BJP Wins AAP Stronghold As Avadh Ojha Loses His Maiden Election To Ravi Negi

New Delhi: In the ongoing counting for the high-stakes Delhi assembly elections 2025, BJP candidate Harish Khurana is set to wrest the prestigious Moti Nagar seat from two-time AAP MLA, Shiv Charan Goel.

As per the ECI's latest real-time data, Khurana had secured 53334 votes leading Goel by 12754 votes at the end of 11th round.

One of the key constituencies in the 70-member Delhi Assembly is the Moti Nagar seat. Two-time Aam Aadmi Party MLA Shiv Charan Goel is seeking a re-election. Pitted against him are BJP nominee Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana and Congress candidate Rajender Singh.

In 2020, the Moti Nagar seat had a total of 181883 electors. Total number of valid votes was 112047. AAP candidate Shiv Charan Goel won and became MLA. He secured a total of 60622 votes. BJP candidate Subhash Sachdeva stood second with a total of 46550 votes. He lost by 14072 votes.

There were 162955 electors in the Moti Nagar seat overall in the 2015 Delhi Elections. There were 112889 valid votes in total. Shiv Charan Goel, a candidate for the AAP, was elected and became an MLA. He received 60223 votes in total. With 45002 votes, Subhash Sachdeva, a candidate from the BJP, came in second. By 15221 votes, he lost.

Read more:

  1. Milkipur By-Election Result 2025: BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan Leads, SP Alleges Fraud
  2. Delhi Elections 2025 Patparganj Seat Result: BJP Wins AAP Stronghold As Avadh Ojha Loses His Maiden Election To Ravi Negi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHIV CHARAN GOELHARISH KHURANAAAPBJPDELHI ELECTIONS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.