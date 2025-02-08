Delhi Elections 2025: Two-Time AAP MLA Shiv Charan Goel Trails From Moti Nagar Seat; BJP's Harish Khurana Leads

New Delhi: In the ongoing counting for the high-stakes Delhi assembly elections 2025, BJP candidate Harish Khurana is set to wrest the prestigious Moti Nagar seat from two-time AAP MLA, Shiv Charan Goel.

As per the ECI's latest real-time data, Khurana had secured 53334 votes leading Goel by 12754 votes at the end of 11th round.

One of the key constituencies in the 70-member Delhi Assembly is the Moti Nagar seat. Two-time Aam Aadmi Party MLA Shiv Charan Goel is seeking a re-election. Pitted against him are BJP nominee Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana and Congress candidate Rajender Singh.

In 2020, the Moti Nagar seat had a total of 181883 electors. Total number of valid votes was 112047. AAP candidate Shiv Charan Goel won and became MLA. He secured a total of 60622 votes. BJP candidate Subhash Sachdeva stood second with a total of 46550 votes. He lost by 14072 votes.

There were 162955 electors in the Moti Nagar seat overall in the 2015 Delhi Elections. There were 112889 valid votes in total. Shiv Charan Goel, a candidate for the AAP, was elected and became an MLA. He received 60223 votes in total. With 45002 votes, Subhash Sachdeva, a candidate from the BJP, came in second. By 15221 votes, he lost.