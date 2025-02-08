ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Elections 2025 Karol Bagh Seat Result: AAP's Vishesh Ravi Defeats BJP CM-Contender Dushyant Gautam, Scores Hat Trick

AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi polled 52297 votes, defeating BJP's Dushyant Gautam by a margin of 7430 votes.

AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi (left) and BJP's Dushyant Gautam. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 2:11 PM IST

New Delhi: Facing a major upset in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal got some respite as it managed to retain Karol Bagh (SC) seat in the national capital for the third straight time.

AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi polled 52297 votes, defeating BJP's Dushyant Gautam by a margin of 7430 votes. Gautam managed to poll 44867 votes while Congress' Rahul Kumar was at a distant third with just 4252 votes to his name.

Ravi had managed to win the 2020 and 2015 elections from the same seat. Dushyant Gautam is one of the likely faces for the post of the Chief Minister if the saffron party comes to power, however, after this loss his prospects for the position are to be seen. Gautam is BJP’s national general secretary and Dalit leader

In 2020, Karol Bagh seat had a total of 177413 electors with a total number of 108014 valid votes. Ravi had won then, securing a total of 67494 votes. BJP candidate Yogender Chandoliya stood second with a total of 35734 votes. He lost by 31760 votes.

In 2015, there were 164742 electors in the Karol Bagh constituency and a total of 112340 votes were polled. Ravi was elected as he received 67429 votes. With 34549 votes, BJP's Yogender Chandoliya came in second, losing by 32880 votes.

