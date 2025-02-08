ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Elections 2025 Greater Kailash Seat Result: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Trailing By Over 4,000 Votes As BJP's Shikha Roy Looks To Avenge Past Defeat

New Delhi: In the high-stakes contest for the Greater Kailash Assembly seat in the Delhi Assembly Elections, early trends indicate a shocker awaiting from AAP whose key candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing against BJP's Shikha Roy.

After round 4 of the counting, Shikha Roy is leading from the seat by a margin of 4049 votes over Bharadwaj. Congress Garvit Singh is at a distant third already trailing by over 13,000.

Saurabh Bharadwaj is seeking a fourth term which for now seems unlikely. He had won in the 2020, 2015 and 2013 Delhi Assembly polls. Greater Kailash seat is located in the New Delhi district of Delhi and comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the Greater Kailash seat had a total of 180653 electors. Total number of valid votes was 107962. Bharadwaj won and became MLA, securing a total of 60372 votes. Shikha Roy of BJP then stood second with a total of 43563 votes.