Delhi Elections 2025: 'Exit Polls Fake, BJP Trying To Poach AAP Candidates,' Alleges Kejriwal

New Delhi: With most of the exit polls predicting big win for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has convened an urgent meeting of party's legislators and MLA candidates, a day before the counting of votes.

Kejriwal has alleged that the BJP is making attempts to lure AAP MLAs into joining the party by offering Rs 15 crore to each of them.

Rubbishing the exit poll survey, the AAP convenor said on Thursday evening, "Some agencies have shown that the 'gaali galoj' (abusive) party is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and would give Rs 15 crore to each of them. If that party is getting more than 55 seats, what is the need to poach our candidates?"

"Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted solely to create an atmosphere to break the morale of our candidates. Not even one candidate will break away," asserted Kejriwal.

AAP candidate from Sultanpur Majra Assembly Mukesh Ahlawat also made similar allegations against the BJP. In a post on X, he said, "I will die, I may be cut down but I will never leave Arvind Kejriwal ji. I got a call from this number. He said that his government is being formed, he will make me a minister and also give me Rs 15 crore. Leave 'AAP' and come. I want to tell them that the respect that Kejriwal ji and AAP have given me, I would never leave my party."

On the other hand, Delhi Chief minister Atishi termed these surveys a conspiracy. "If the abusive party is getting more than 50 seats, then why are they trying to break our candidates by contacting them? It clearly shows that the exit polls are a conspiracy to break the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs!," the CM stated.

Eight out of 11 exit polls have projected exit of AAP and formation of Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi. According to the Poll of Polls, Aam Aadmi Party is likely to win 30 seats while BJP is securing 39 seats in Delhi. Almost similar figures have been shown by other surveys. However, Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders have termed these exit polls 'fake'.